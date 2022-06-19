VACCINES - WHAT ARE THEY GOOD FOR? DR. SAM BAILEY (MIRRORED)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5I4KweJREuWj/
Excellent coverage of the entire vaccine paradigm by Dr. Sam Bailey of New Zealand!
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