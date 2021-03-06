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The Children of God, the Sons of God, and the Son of God
The Curragh
The Curragh
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64 views • March 06, 2021
The Children of God, the Sons of God, and the Son of God
A hypothesis of Dr Galen Currah, March 2021
Bible quotations taken from the New English Translation (2018)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us

Contents

1 Hypothesis
2 The Sons of God in the Hebrew Scriptures
3 The Children of God in the New Testament
4 The Son of God in the Hebrew Scripture
5 The Son of God in the New Testament
6 The Sons of God in the New Testament
7 Conclusion

Hypothesis

Our hypothesis consists of three propositions:

1 In the Hebrew Scriptures, “sons of God” is an epithet applied to created spirit beings, whereas the title “son of God” is given to Kings of Israel.

2 In the New Testament, Christian believers are called “children of God” during their life on earth, whereas the title “Son of God” applies uniquely to Jesus, the Messiah.

3 In the coming messianic Kingdom, Christian believers become the new “sons of God” replacing the fallen spirit “sons of God.”

Conclusion

You who have put your faith in Jesus, the Son of God, you have become God’s beloved children, and at the coming resurrection, you will be revealed as the sons of God who rule over the nations.
Keywords
biblegodson
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