© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Children of God, the Sons of God, and the Son of God
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
64 views • March 06, 2021
The Children of God, the Sons of God, and the Son of God
A hypothesis of Dr Galen Currah, March 2021
Bible quotations taken from the New English Translation (2018)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Contents
1 Hypothesis
2 The Sons of God in the Hebrew Scriptures
3 The Children of God in the New Testament
4 The Son of God in the Hebrew Scripture
5 The Son of God in the New Testament
6 The Sons of God in the New Testament
7 Conclusion
Hypothesis
Our hypothesis consists of three propositions:
1 In the Hebrew Scriptures, “sons of God” is an epithet applied to created spirit beings, whereas the title “son of God” is given to Kings of Israel.
2 In the New Testament, Christian believers are called “children of God” during their life on earth, whereas the title “Son of God” applies uniquely to Jesus, the Messiah.
3 In the coming messianic Kingdom, Christian believers become the new “sons of God” replacing the fallen spirit “sons of God.”
Conclusion
You who have put your faith in Jesus, the Son of God, you have become God’s beloved children, and at the coming resurrection, you will be revealed as the sons of God who rule over the nations.
A hypothesis of Dr Galen Currah, March 2021
Bible quotations taken from the New English Translation (2018)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us
Contents
1 Hypothesis
2 The Sons of God in the Hebrew Scriptures
3 The Children of God in the New Testament
4 The Son of God in the Hebrew Scripture
5 The Son of God in the New Testament
6 The Sons of God in the New Testament
7 Conclusion
Hypothesis
Our hypothesis consists of three propositions:
1 In the Hebrew Scriptures, “sons of God” is an epithet applied to created spirit beings, whereas the title “son of God” is given to Kings of Israel.
2 In the New Testament, Christian believers are called “children of God” during their life on earth, whereas the title “Son of God” applies uniquely to Jesus, the Messiah.
3 In the coming messianic Kingdom, Christian believers become the new “sons of God” replacing the fallen spirit “sons of God.”
Conclusion
You who have put your faith in Jesus, the Son of God, you have become God’s beloved children, and at the coming resurrection, you will be revealed as the sons of God who rule over the nations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.