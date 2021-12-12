© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon: "I'm Proud To Be A Christian Zionist"
Follow
5
Share
Report
4923 views • December 12, 2021
Stephen Bannon, the former chief strategist for Donald Trump, called himself a “Christian Zionist” at the Zionist Organization of America’s annual dinner.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZkMKpONVKkVz
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZkMKpONVKkVz
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.