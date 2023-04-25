Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHY won’t the FBI release the Nashville shooter’s manifesto?
61 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


April 24, 2023


The FBI is stalling the release of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, which the agency reportedly says is a ‘blueprint on total destruction.’ But how could releasing it cause more damage than what already occurred at the Covenant School last month? In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss why the FBI may be preventing its release and how the far-left is ‘INCENTIVIZING’ this type of dangerous, violent behavior from others with similar mental illnesses…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pg57yDNu08


Keywords
fbishooternashvilletennesseeglenn beckreleasemanifestoaudrey haleblueprint on total destruction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket