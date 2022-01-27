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Russia On the Brink of War With US!!!
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242 views • January 27, 2022
Russia President Putin has been pushed too far by Biden and his son along with NATO agitators. But it's a war that could come to the shore of the US as Russia launches drones near our coast that are Nuclear-Capable
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