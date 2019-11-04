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Religion - Be Aware - The Greatest Story Ever Sold - Part Two
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85 views • November 04, 2019
Rulers and controllers have been around for thousands of years. They learned how to take advantage of good natured people by exploiting their vulnerabilities and fears. One question that disturbs many, is what happens after we die. Religion claims to have all the answers, so people gravitate to it for security. We all may know the answers after we take our last breath. Meanwhile, be kind to others and be happy.
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