Angelina Jolie exposes Hollywood initiation satanic ritual gang-sodomy to infuse real demon spirits

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2023). The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual New Age Wicca witch feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Hollywood celebrity actress Angelina Jolie exposes how all Hollywood celebrities do Satanist Illuminati initiation ceremonies to take an oath to Satan Lucifer, and sell their soul to the devil in exchange for wealth & fame & power & prestigious positions. She was 23 years old during this interview when she took the initiation ceremony, so she was still probably the original human soul. After you take the oath and sell your soul to the devil, Satan Lucifer is then able to alien-abduct you, and soul-scalp you, and sell your human soul on the nephilim & chimera fake aliens’ black market which is the most valuable commodity in the universe, and either steal your human body or steal your identity with a cloned hybrid human avatar body using time travel wormhole portals. This is why 90% of the people in the Hollywood movie industry and the music industry are not humans, but they are either Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatars or Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars or some other demon spirt or devil spirit. She exposes that in the Hollywood & White House & Congress parliament & military & court judges & police & church & school & Vatican & corporate & royal families & music industry & media & children’s groups & youth organizations & youth fraternities & church youth groups & altar boy groups & boys choir groups & other Illuminati secret society groups’ Satanist gang-rape-sodomy “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood witch” rituals, the victim is gang-sodomized in order to infuse demon spirits into that victim. It is an ancient fallen angel Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization “old religion mystery religion” occult witchcraft art technology that was taught by the Dracos to the reptilian hybrid Nazi elites in the Satanist secret societies to create their uberman super soldier assassins & spies & sex slaves & space fleet crews & fallen angel’s Monarch Solutions company’s CIA MK Ultra Monarch terrorists. It has continued after the Nazi Gestapo and Satanist OSS merged to form the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency. Sodomy shoots up electromagnetic pulses up the spine to shatter the mind into fragmented minds, in order to infuse hundreds of demon spirits into those mind compartments, in order to create DID “multiple personality disorder” assets to have no memory of being used as spies & assassins & sex slaves & politicians & businessmen & space fleet crews. Satan Lucifer uses them for horrific jobs. In the Satanist rituals, they drink children’s blood, and boil children in feces & urine, and make the other children eat the sacrificed children to split their minds and infuse demons into them, and torture, and “fake ascended masters” “fake aliens” fallen angel devil spirits appear in the rituals to feed on the human life force energy of pain & terror & torment, and get pagan tribal native witchcraft tattoos to offer up more blood to Satan Lucifer because blood contains human life force energy for parasite fallen angel vampires, and Epstein gang-rape blackmail videos are taken and given to the higher-ranking Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families leaders so that the new initiates and children will not squeal on them before they are given any key positions in society.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine