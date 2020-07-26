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03102020 Biden claims he supports the second amendment- denies wanting to take guns
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41 views • July 26, 2020
"Don't be such a horse's ass, Biden says after the man continued to yell at him.
10:47 AM Mar 10, 2020
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1237387463246708736
Biden goes on profanity laced rant, claims he supports the second amendment and angrily denies wanting to take guns
10:47 AM Mar 10, 2020
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1237387463246708736
Biden goes on profanity laced rant, claims he supports the second amendment and angrily denies wanting to take guns
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