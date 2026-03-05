This could change everything: AN INCONVENIENT STUDY (An ICAN and Del Bigtree Film)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“An Inconvenient Study” – A film that leaves no stone unturned...Kla.TV has dubbed this weighty documentary with enormous explosive power in German. Back in 2016, the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan conducted what is probably the most comprehensive vaccinated-to-unvaccinated comparative study on over 18,000 children, nearly 2,000 of whom were completely unvaccinated. And then? Nothing happened for eight years. Complete break in contact with the study's sponsor. This film shows how, after all these years, the study was finally published and what its revolutionary findings are.