Go deeper in the Holy Spirit | पवित्र आत्मा में और गहराई तक जाएं | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

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You are not powerless — you carry Dunamis power! Discover what it means to be filled with the Holy Spirit, baptized into Christ, and fully one with Him. Learn the deeper levels in God through Acts 1:8, Ezekiel 47, Isaiah 28, Isaiah 40, Luke 4, and more.
You are not just working for God — you are called to be His co-worker. As you wait on Him, speak in tongues, and walk with the Holy Spirit, you can move from ankle-deep faith to being fully led and controlled by Him.
You are full of Him. You are like Him. There are deeper levels waiting for you.
Go deeper in the Holy Spirit | पवित्र आत्मा में और गहराई तक जाएं
Pastors and Ministers Conference, Nagpur-2024
Prophetic Time | 18 May 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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