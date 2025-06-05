BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Newcastle Sign Spanish Wonderkid Antonio Cordero | Future Star in the Making!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

Newcastle Sign Spanish Wonderkid Antonio Cordero | Future Star in the Making!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Newcastle United have officially signed Spanish teenage sensation Antonio Cordero, also known as Antoñito, beating out top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona! ⚫⚪ The 18-year-old had a breakout season at Málaga, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 40 appearances. Set to join the Magpies on July 1, Cordero is expected to go out on loan—but is already being seen as a major talent for the future. 🇪🇸✨


Will Cordero be Newcastle’s next breakout star?

👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments!

👍 Like | 🔔 Subscribe | ⚽ #FootballNews #NUFC

#AntonioCordero #NUFC #viral #ytshort #NewcastleUnited #FootballTransfer #Wonderkid #SpanishTalent #Magpies #PremierLeague #FootballNews

Keywords
corderoantonio corderoantonio cordero skillsantonio cordero malagaantonio cordero 2025antonio cordero highlightsantonio cordero barcelona
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy