Newcastle Sign Spanish Wonderkid Antonio Cordero | Future Star in the Making!
Newcastle United have officially signed Spanish teenage sensation Antonio Cordero, also known as Antoñito, beating out top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona! ⚫⚪ The 18-year-old had a breakout season at Málaga, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 40 appearances. Set to join the Magpies on July 1, Cordero is expected to go out on loan—but is already being seen as a major talent for the future. 🇪🇸✨
Will Cordero be Newcastle’s next breakout star?
