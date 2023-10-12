Alexa Lavoie: Maxime Bernier - 'Trudeau and the CRTC, it's a way to control social media'
20 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Keywords
rebel mediapeoples party of canadarebel newshydroxychloroquinedigital freedomdidier raoultfreedom convoyaccess to different informationcanadian radio-television and telecommunications commissionsaint-hyacinthe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos