Real Deal Remembers 2022: Fetzer Files

Real Deal Media Remembers the year that was 2022
as we look into some of the stunning, yet Un-aired moments of
Jim Fetzer, in what we're calling the 'Fetzer Files'.
Starring Dean Ryan - JSPOP & Jim Fetzer Ph.D.
Also featuring Radio Host Michael Decon & RDM Member Davida.
For More (Behind the Scenes) content become an RDM Member Today
by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/membership
__________________________________________
LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 10pm EST
www.RealDealMedia.TV
Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia
YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Facebook.com/RealDealMedia
__________________________________________
Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom
Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom
__________________________________________
Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive.. Donate Today!
'Operation Uncensored' Visit www.GiveSendGo.com/Uncensored
__________________________________________
Real Deal Online Store
For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS
Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store
Promo Code: HOLIDAYS22
Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast!
__________________________________________
~Real Deal Memberships~
Become a Real Deal Member
Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership
Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts,
RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat.
RDM Members are the architects of this Operation.
__________________________________________
Real Deal Health
Get All your Health & Wellness supplies by visiting
RealDealMedia.TV/brighteonstore
__________________________________________
RDM Social Media Outlets
twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Instagram.com/TheRealDealMedia
Gab.com @DeanRyan
Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight
Flote.app/RealDealMedia
__________________________________________
Real Deal Media Shows are archived @
https://www.RealDealMedia.TV/video
www.Rumble.com/user/realdealmedia
www.Brighteon . com/channels/realdealmedia
__________________________________________
Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch.
www.RealDealMedia.TV/podcast
__________________________________________
Get Real Deal Media's 1st Ever Musical Album 'Urban Chimes vol.1 '
Get Your Copy Today at RealDealMedia.TV/music
For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.