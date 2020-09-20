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TRUTH with RFK Jr. S02E02 ft. JP Sears
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100 views • September 20, 2020
Robert Kennedy Jr with JP Sears, September 18, 2020
In the second episode of our second season of “TRUTH”, join Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as he interviews life coach and internet comedian J. P. Sears. The two had a lively and thought-provoking conversation that centered on several themes relevant to the COVID crisis including censorship and the CHD lawsuit against Facebook, keeping a healthy attitude, the toll of the coronavirus, and much more!
Robert
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
JP
https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/
In the second episode of our second season of “TRUTH”, join Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as he interviews life coach and internet comedian J. P. Sears. The two had a lively and thought-provoking conversation that centered on several themes relevant to the COVID crisis including censorship and the CHD lawsuit against Facebook, keeping a healthy attitude, the toll of the coronavirus, and much more!
Robert
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
JP
https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/
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