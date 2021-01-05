They Were Caught, They Don’t Want It Out

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– Max Planck
“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”
– Nikola Tesla
“Modern science is based on the principle: ‘Give us one free miracle, and we’ll explain the rest.’ The one free miracle is the appearance of all the mass and energy in the universe and all the laws that govern it in a single instant from nothing.”
- Terrence McKenna
Why Mainstream Science is a Religion:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/science-is-a-religion/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6C7NJgzQzag
Everything Inside Me