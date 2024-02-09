Create New Account
HEY HILLARY, YOU PIG 🐗🚐🌮 YORE TACO TRUCK IS HERE!
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
496 Subscribers
157 views
Published 18 hours ago

Hey you guys - remember that day when the #PANTSUITWARPIG, Hillary Diane Rodham [Rodensky] Clinton DIED?!? 🪦


👉 Shocking Facts from Harold Wallace Rosenthal circa 1976, full interview:

👉 https://rense.com/general66/rosen.htm 👉 Audiobook version


Source: 😁


Thumbnail: https://thepatronsaintofsuperheroes.wordpress.com/2017/01/23/my-morning-memes/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/hillary-clinton-gifs


9-11-2016 hillary DIED @337FeuerSturm @IASTPatriotQ @CANST 😎 🇺🇸🎺📯🎺📯🇺🇸 🇺🇸


The Oklahoma City Bombing and the Politics of Terror by David Hoffman Chapter 10 - The Octopus


https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2009/10/oklahoma-city-bombing-and-politics-of.html


A bit of a preamble...I am very well read on the PROMIS scandal - this ties in to the Iran-Contra mess, served as a precursor of CALEA, and was directly related to the October Surprise, which featured a photo-finish of Ronald Reagan's inauguration and the release of the Iranian hostages.


The Octopus was the name given to the encompassing layers of tentacles of monied interests and compromised government contacts by Danny Casolaro. Danny, as you may or may not know, is listed as one of those "suicided" individuals. He "committed suicide" by slicing his wrists horribly in a bathtub. His notes on the Octopus, to be assembled into a book, disappeared, never to surface again.


The book was printed, but for some reason was missing the following chapter - here it is, for your reading pleasure...waay too much for the posting parameters; please save and repost!


Keywords
hillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigoklahoma citysuicidedthe octopusmedical vandanny casolaro

