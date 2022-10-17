It's all about vibrations. Love is the highest most beautiful frequency there is. It brings healings and the lives and world that are heavenly. We bring it to our own lives and world by attuning to the pure Love.
Chris Madsen created the video and song as a channel of this Love to be shared.
I Now Send
Chris Madsen October 2022
G C G
I now send pure love, pure love I send. I send pure
D G
love, pure love I send.
C Bm Am Em
Rivers fill my soul as they flow within me.
C Bm Am Em
Streams of light fill my being as they flow within me
Am D G
as I send pure love to all.
G C G
I now share pure love, pure love I share. I share pure
D G
love, pure love I share.
C Bm Am Em
Healing fills my soul as it flows to all life.
C Bm Am Em
Healing fills the earth as love flows to our world as I
Am D G
send pure love to all.
I now am pure love…….
I now give pure love……
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.