I Now Send - Chris Madsen
Attuned Being - Chris Madsen
Published a month ago

It's all about vibrations. Love is the highest most beautiful frequency there is. It brings healings and the lives and world that are heavenly. We bring it to our own lives and world by attuning to the pure Love. Chris Madsen created the video and song as a channel of this Love to be shared. I Now Send Chris Madsen October 2022 G C G I now send pure love, pure love I send. I send pure D G love, pure love I send. C Bm Am Em Rivers fill my soul as they flow within me. C Bm Am Em Streams of light fill my being as they flow within me Am D G as I send pure love to all. G C G I now share pure love, pure love I share. I share pure D G love, pure love I share. C Bm Am Em Healing fills my soul as it flows to all life. C Bm Am Em Healing fills the earth as love flows to our world as I Am D G send pure love to all. I now am pure love……. I now give pure love……

new earthgolden agechris madsen awakeningage of love giver of the sun

