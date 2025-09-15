BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nikon Coolpix P1000 - Horizon Sea Level Zoom Test (14KM)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 1 day ago

I get a lot of requests for sea level zoom videos, so being the awesome all obliging person that I am I do like to deliver the goods from time to time.


Auckland's Hauraki gulf has a handy shipping lane and anchorage bays that makes tracking ships coming into the port quite easy.


Several of those bays also happen to sit right on the #horizon line when looking out from the north shore coast line so you can get some really interesting mirage shots when the conditions are perfect.


This week Nikon Coolpix #P1000 Zoom #test is a sea level ultrazoom out to the Carrier Port Alfred.


Narrow Neck Beach (elevation 1.7Mish, sea level is 0 but you don’t want to look at sand ) – Port Alfred (height 13.8M)

Zoom Distance – 14KM (aprox)


If I don’t ask, you wont do so kindly leave a like and subscribe to the channel.

If you are interested in the tech used in these videos (#Nikon coolpix P1000, P950, P900s and accessories) please check out.

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3pEajRvVmJZbFZ0U0Q3Q0xjYWludndyVXpBd3xBQ3Jtc0tucll6R0ZHNGZBQ0ZaLTdtemh0Qms4VVBocXE3MS1ndFJsOTNiQ3NRUE9BcVlFa2MwUUJFbXlnZjBEaGJmTUEzZVdlaGp2ZElXbXhVS1k1LWNrVjRhUVAwU1VZWWZpWmhseC00d29UY3o0ZW5IcDNERQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2Fshop%2Fsuperzoomvideos&v=iD-61-o6C6o


And if you are feeling generous, feel free to help me grow this channel by floating me some dollary doos below


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Superzoom


Shared from and subscribe to:

SuperZoom

https://www.youtube.com/@SuperZoomVideos/videos

Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy