Nikon Coolpix P1000 - Horizon Sea Level Zoom Test (14KM)

I get a lot of requests for sea level zoom videos, so being the awesome all obliging person that I am I do like to deliver the goods from time to time.





Auckland's Hauraki gulf has a handy shipping lane and anchorage bays that makes tracking ships coming into the port quite easy.





Several of those bays also happen to sit right on the #horizon line when looking out from the north shore coast line so you can get some really interesting mirage shots when the conditions are perfect.





This week Nikon Coolpix #P1000 Zoom #test is a sea level ultrazoom out to the Carrier Port Alfred.





Narrow Neck Beach (elevation 1.7Mish, sea level is 0 but you don’t want to look at sand ) – Port Alfred (height 13.8M)

Zoom Distance – 14KM (aprox)





