Nikon Coolpix P1000 - Horizon Sea Level Zoom Test (14KM)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I get a lot of requests for sea level zoom videos, so being the awesome all obliging person that I am I do like to deliver the goods from time to time.
Auckland's Hauraki gulf has a handy shipping lane and anchorage bays that makes tracking ships coming into the port quite easy.
Several of those bays also happen to sit right on the #horizon line when looking out from the north shore coast line so you can get some really interesting mirage shots when the conditions are perfect.
This week Nikon Coolpix #P1000 Zoom #test is a sea level ultrazoom out to the Carrier Port Alfred.
Narrow Neck Beach (elevation 1.7Mish, sea level is 0 but you don’t want to look at sand ) – Port Alfred (height 13.8M)
Zoom Distance – 14KM (aprox)
If I don’t ask, you wont do so kindly leave a like and subscribe to the channel.
If you are interested in the tech used in these videos (#Nikon coolpix P1000, P950, P900s and accessories) please check out.
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3pEajRvVmJZbFZ0U0Q3Q0xjYWludndyVXpBd3xBQ3Jtc0tucll6R0ZHNGZBQ0ZaLTdtemh0Qms4VVBocXE3MS1ndFJsOTNiQ3NRUE9BcVlFa2MwUUJFbXlnZjBEaGJmTUEzZVdlaGp2ZElXbXhVS1k1LWNrVjRhUVAwU1VZWWZpWmhseC00d29UY3o0ZW5IcDNERQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2Fshop%2Fsuperzoomvideos&v=iD-61-o6C6o
And if you are feeling generous, feel free to help me grow this channel by floating me some dollary doos below
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Superzoom
Shared from and subscribe to:
SuperZoom