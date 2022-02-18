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Thomas Roper and Alex Thomson - Peeling Back the Onion Layers of History and Corruption
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2 views • February 18, 2022
The German Corona Investigative Committee talks with Thomas Roper and Alex Thomson on a range of subjects such as Ukraine, the historical truth of the struggle of Europe, Russia, UK, including NATO and how the World Wars and all conflicts have been orchestrated by the same people and a deeper darker link throughout the last 200yrs
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
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