ILLEGAL INVASION: Numbers Swell to 14,000 Crossing into Bidenville, TX

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Joe Biden is now importing third world slums into southern Texas.
This report from the border by Bill Melugin is pure insanity.
Democrats are not even hiding their absolute hatred of America today.
Bianca Gracia, leader of Latinos for Trump, told The War Room on Saturday that US Border Patrol agents are being told to move their families as the “Bidenville” illegal alien camp continues to swell. According to the agents, when the camp exceeds 18,000 it will be too dangerous in the area for their families.