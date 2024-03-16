Create New Account
MZTV 1431: Satan Speaks Through Sincere People
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published 19 hours ago

Satan loves using "squeaky-clean" pastors and other Christian leaders to preach the most evil message to ever infect the human race.

Oiginal Link: https://youtu.be/CNFYNSy2lBY?si=CR5A7aAZmWoG5tBK

https://www.martinzender.com/books/first_idiot_enlarged.htm

https://www.martinzender.com/books_etc.htm




Keywords
newsdeceptionbibledeathsaviorevilchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankindprophecy apostle

