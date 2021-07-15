White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1747 - Reginald Denny - Interview w/Reginald 1-22-1993

Reginald was driving his dump truck filled with sand to a plant in Inglewood, when he was forced to stop his truck by rioters blocking his path. Miller then opened up Reginald’s door, allowing an unidentified man to pull him out of his truck. Watson then stood on his neck as Brown kicked him in the abdomen. Miller then went through his pockets before running off with a stolen bag. An unidentified man threw a 5-pound oxygenator at his head, before another unidentified man hit him with a claw hammer. As Reginald attempted to stand up, D. Williams threw a brick at his head, knocking him unconscious. He then pointed and laughed at him before doing a celebratory dance and flashing gang signs at news helicopters. Brown then spit on Reginald before flashing gang signs as well. G. Williams went through Reginald’s pockets before fleeing. Reginald managed to get up again, before the same unidentified man who hit him with a claw hammer earlier, landed a flying kick to his face. Parker stopped his motorcycle and attempted to shoot the fuel tank with a shotgun, but missed, before driving off. Reginald’s skull was fractured in 91 places and pushed into his brain. His eye was so badly dislocated that it would have fallen into his sinus cavity had the surgeons not replaced the crushed bone with a piece of plastic. He still has a permanent crater in his forehead. He sustained permanent damage and still has trouble speaking and walking as a result, despite years of physical therapy.