This Saint News 11/19/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: We’re talking election fraud and what looks like proof the 2020 was tampered with. Then we got a whistleblower from the Antarctic station who says we can control earthquakes. Also, why is the Israeli propaganda so bad? I got some headlines lined up for you, followed by the tremendous top stories, and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff!







Outcomes after early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: An analysis of a database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297523001075





11 Children (Ages 9-19) Had Cardiac Arrests at US Schools in the Past Month

https://vigilantnews.com/post/11-children-ages-9-19-had-cardiac-arrests-at-us-schools-in-the-past-month





Samuel Haskell, son of top Hollywood agent, seen dumping apparent body in newly released surveillance footage

https://nypost.com/2023/11/12/news/samuel-haskell-son-of-top-hollywood-agent-seen-dumping-apparent-body-in-newly-released-surveillance-footage/





The Creature from Jekyll Island

https://archive.org/details/TheCreatureFromJekyllIslandByG.EdwardGriffin





Artist Uses AI To Create Incredible Celebrity What Ifs

https://nightdaily.com/s/ai-celebrity-what-ifs/?as=305&twclid=2-jfexxy34lj7eij8kjjgtv0jz&bdk=0