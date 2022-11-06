JC with ADV (Amandha Vollmer): Doctors Kill (Replay)

Amandha Vollmer (from 2021)

The best diet vs. the least Luciferian diet.

“Doctor” verses HEALER

The invisible chains of mental slavery.

Ego kills.

“I know someone who died!”

DOCTORS kill.

“Magnetic vaccines” examined.

How to survive in the era of COVID1984: HAVE A PLAN!

How to evangelize Truth.

— when the Blue Pill Normies “appeal to authority”.

How to have a courtroom mindset.

The need for discernment.

From Fauci to Cuomo: the coronahoax points toward Rome.

Mind control parasites?

Countering contagion.

— when the sick will heal THEMSELVES.

Pathogen propaganda.