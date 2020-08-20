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I Am Speaking For Millions of Americans Right Now!! - Must See Carlos Piccata Video
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32 views • August 20, 2020
Watch out for charging patriots. Oh yeah, they are on the way. Somebody bust the water glass of that guy that is sleeping. "please reference " PROTESTORS" KICKED OUT OF TOWN BEFORE THEY CAN TAKE IT OVER!"
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