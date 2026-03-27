7 Home Remedies for Athlete's Foot: Natural Fungus Fighters

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Infection spreads through contact, causing itching, burning, redness, and may extend beyond feet if untreated.

Athlete's foot caused by dermatophyte fungi thriving in humid environments like showers and tight shoes.

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