7 Home Remedies for Athlete's Foot: Natural Fungus Fighters

Athlete's foot caused by dermatophyte fungi thriving in humid environments like showers and tight shoes.
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Infection spreads through contact, causing itching, burning, redness, and may extend beyond feet if untreated.
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Natural health advocates recommend dietary adjustments hygiene practices to reduce fungal growth and strengthen defenses.
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Common remedies include tea tree oil, vinegar, garlic, coconut oil, baking soda, and epsom salt.
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Prevention emphasizes keeping feet dry, wearing breathable footwear, and using sandals in communal wet areas.
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