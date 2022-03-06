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Pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid matriarchal rulers able to read & control your thoughts
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372 views • March 06, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). The reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Genesis 3:15 “see of the serpent” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers have a great advantage over humans by being able to read the thoughts of humans and control their thoughts just as in the “Star Wars” movie’s psychic power of the “force.” When these demon spirits get into your human body, they are able to demon-possess you, and take over your mind and soul. These reptilian hybrid demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses hate humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus, and they look at the human children as human meat livestock cattle and child sex slaves. They are fanatic feminists and mother goddess cult New Age Wicca witches, who hate men, and they created the media and Hollywood and television and publishing companies and schools and courts and police and churches and military and governments and corporations, in order to protect their pedophile cannibal Satanist child-trafficking ring adrenochrome blood and human meat industry and children harvesting “Predator” hunting game farms. Millions of humans got assassinated for trying to expose them. They cooked alive Julian Assange and Edward Snowden with CIA microwave oven weapons, and replaced them with clones and CGI. However, they cannot kill us real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, even though they cook us alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day. Dozens of New York police officers and FBI team got murdered for seeing Hillary Clinton’s snuff films on the dark web.
See video:
See video:
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
See video:
See video:
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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