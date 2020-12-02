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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 27
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38 views • December 02, 2020
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM please go there for all your truth!
Lord Sumption, former Supreme Court Judge, backs public's 'fortitude of common sense' in the frustration of England's coronavirus lockdown.
The world must wake up!
We need numbers big time .. sign up at website and spread the truth!
God Speed
Lord Sumption, former Supreme Court Judge, backs public's 'fortitude of common sense' in the frustration of England's coronavirus lockdown.
The world must wake up!
We need numbers big time .. sign up at website and spread the truth!
God Speed
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