Challenges and Solutions in Privacy and Decentralization

Big Tech & governments want control—but what if privacy couldn’t be compromised? VP.net’s founders (PIA, Mt. Gox, & Bitcoin pioneers) built a censorship-resistant system where you own your data—no backdoors, no logging, no trust required. The world says, "Give up your privacy." We say, "It’s your human right."





Watch the full interview to see how we’re fighting back.





#DecentralizeNow #PrivacyIsFreedom #NoBackdoors #VPdotNet





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport