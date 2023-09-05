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Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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349 views • September 05, 2023

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazol.html


The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TMha

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

WARNING BINDERS AND FENBENDAZOLE! -

WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN! - https://bitly.ws/TQRM


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?


Fenbendazole and Ivermectin are both potent anti parasitic medications with also a wide array of other detox and healing effects when a person takes them correctly, safely, and consistently.


I have two different parasite detox protocol videos for Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, and I now keep getting asked if it's possible and safe to take them both on the same day.


So I have created this video, "Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?" to answer this question fully so if you want to gain clarity around this, you can by watching this video.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


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Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

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