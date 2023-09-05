Create New Account
Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazol.html


The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TMha

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

WARNING BINDERS AND FENBENDAZOLE! -

WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN! - https://bitly.ws/TQRM


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?


Fenbendazole and Ivermectin are both potent anti parasitic medications with also a wide array of other detox and healing effects when a person takes them correctly, safely, and consistently.


I have two different parasite detox protocol videos for Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, and I now keep getting asked if it's possible and safe to take them both on the same day.


So I have created this video, "Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?" to answer this question fully so if you want to gain clarity around this, you can by watching this video.


