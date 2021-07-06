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The Leper Rabbi, The Outcast Messiah Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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41 views • July 06, 2021
July 6, 2021
26th of Tamuz, 5781
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
The 3rd century Rabbi Joshua ben Levi is said to have conversed with Elijah and the Messiah, he addresses the Messiah Chevra Devei Rebbi, "the Leper of the House of the Rebbi" citing Isaiah 53:4: "Indeed our illnesses he did bear and our pains he endured; yet we did esteem him not, injured, stricken by God and afflicted".
Messiah is not a Leper but rather he has been afflicted with great suffering and affliction and in his merit G-d will forgive us and heal us.
It was HaShem (God) that gave the Messiah his names.
This video is called: The Leper Rabbi, the Outcast Messiah.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_Zemah BenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
Leper Rabbi:
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4444493/jewish/Why-Is-Moshiach-called-a-Metzora-Leper.htm
http://www.danielkirzane.com/sermons/the-outcast-is-the-messiah
https://chaim.org/leper-messiah
Washington Was Originally Called Rome
https://ghostsofdc.org/2014/02/11/washington-originally-called-rome/
Names of Messiah
http://www.torahcode.org/torah_codes/moshiach/jkm11.htm
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
26th of Tamuz, 5781
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
The 3rd century Rabbi Joshua ben Levi is said to have conversed with Elijah and the Messiah, he addresses the Messiah Chevra Devei Rebbi, "the Leper of the House of the Rebbi" citing Isaiah 53:4: "Indeed our illnesses he did bear and our pains he endured; yet we did esteem him not, injured, stricken by God and afflicted".
Messiah is not a Leper but rather he has been afflicted with great suffering and affliction and in his merit G-d will forgive us and heal us.
It was HaShem (God) that gave the Messiah his names.
This video is called: The Leper Rabbi, the Outcast Messiah.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_Zemah BenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
Leper Rabbi:
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4444493/jewish/Why-Is-Moshiach-called-a-Metzora-Leper.htm
http://www.danielkirzane.com/sermons/the-outcast-is-the-messiah
https://chaim.org/leper-messiah
Washington Was Originally Called Rome
https://ghostsofdc.org/2014/02/11/washington-originally-called-rome/
Names of Messiah
http://www.torahcode.org/torah_codes/moshiach/jkm11.htm
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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