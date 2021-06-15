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FULL SHOW: Health Officials Admit COVID Numbers Were Inflated As They Cover Up Vaccine Injuries
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130 views • June 15, 2021
Ten hours worth of news squeezed into three hours on today’s Infowars War Room. Much of the news these days is unbelievable. Humans becoming magnetized. Meat products becoming magnetized. Liberals openly promote pedophilia. Election audits now proving total election theft in 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden completely flops at G7 then NATO meetings. COVID vaccine side effects still running rampant. Owen Shroyer covers all this news and more with phone calls.
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