They Fell For It

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Where Is America Headed Next?
* The biggest stories shaping the country are all connected.
* Why does race-baiting continue to dominate so many political conversations?
* The answer may have less to do with facts — and more to do with how easily people can be manipulated by emotional narratives.
* When division becomes a business model, the loudest voices often benefit from keeping Americans angry and distracted.
* Some of the most destructive ideas spread fastest when critical thinking disappears.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (15 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bci1k-why-do-people-keep-falling-for-this.html