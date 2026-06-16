They Fell For It

Where Is America Headed Next?

* The biggest stories shaping the country are all connected.

* Why does race-baiting continue to dominate so many political conversations?

* The answer may have less to do with facts — and more to do with how easily people can be manipulated by emotional narratives.

* When division becomes a business model, the loudest voices often benefit from keeping Americans angry and distracted.

* Some of the most destructive ideas spread fastest when critical thinking disappears.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (15 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bci1k-why-do-people-keep-falling-for-this.html