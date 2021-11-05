MILLIONS ARE FLOWING INTO PRECIOUS METALS AND CRYPTOCURRENCIES AS AN EPIC HYPER INFLATION HEDGE!!!

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There is an inflation pandemic spreading and a new variant known as Hyper Inflation may soon lead to the death of the dollar! Purchasing power is decreasing by the day and this has more and more people by the millions who are looking for a cure….and it looks like a cure has been found! The precious metals space like gold and silver along with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are proving to be a good hedge against hyper inflation. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Collin Kettell founder and CEO of Nevada King Gold about the real world inflation everyone is experiencing now and how bitcoin and gold in particular are proving themselves as a solid bet against inflation.
To learn more visit:
https://nevadaking.ca/
TSX-V: NKG I OTC: VKMTF
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