He Risked Everything to Save These Kids... This Is What Happened - Tim Ballard | FOC Show

Tim Ballard shares firsthand accounts from the front lines of rescuing children from trafficking networks around the world. He reveals the deeper spiritual and institutional battle behind child exploitation, exposing how corruption and evil operate at multiple levels. Tim also gives an inside look at his latest projects, including Hidden War, which documents real rescue missions and uncovers what many don’t want the public to see. This episode is a call to action—challenging viewers to wake up, speak up, and be part of protecting the most vulnerable.





Tim Ballard

WEBSITE: https://tbfrescue.org/





Tim Ballard is a former government operative and founder of organizations dedicated to combating human trafficking and rescuing exploited children worldwide. His work inspired the film Sound of Freedom and continues through ongoing global operations and advocacy efforts. Tim is committed to exposing the realities of trafficking while mobilizing others to take action and defend the innocent.





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