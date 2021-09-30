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NEXT MONTH: DNA “Vaccine”; Soon, Micro-Robots Deliver Pharma Inside Your Body
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86 views • September 30, 2021
NEXT MONTH: DNA “Vaccine”; Soon, Micro-Robots Deliver Pharma Inside Your Body
After denying, they brag about it. Micro-Robots will be driven by ultra-sound ( 5G?) No more conspiracy theory?
FDA confirms PCR and antigent tests are a FRAUD as sars cov 2 is NOT proven to exist.
“Covid” Jabs are Spike Protein Bioweapons. The injections are genetic DNA genome/strand disruptor. The injections break your DNA strand and you are no longer human and have no human rights.
source:
The David Knight Show
After denying, they brag about it. Micro-Robots will be driven by ultra-sound ( 5G?) No more conspiracy theory?
FDA confirms PCR and antigent tests are a FRAUD as sars cov 2 is NOT proven to exist.
“Covid” Jabs are Spike Protein Bioweapons. The injections are genetic DNA genome/strand disruptor. The injections break your DNA strand and you are no longer human and have no human rights.
source:
The David Knight Show
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