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EntertheStars: 2019 'Doctor Sleep' Decoded, Smith Corona Typewriter Barcodes, Ribbons (TOXON) [26.10.2021]
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45 views • October 27, 2021
& Crowns of Revelation 6... 'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
The name Merk appears, a girl nicknamed "the Pusher", lots of double shawt symbolism, the WHO & Baseball Boy (BuildBackBetter) number 19". The boy, whose jersey means "happy spear" is stolen so they can extract his steam.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doctor_Sleep_(2019_film)
https://www.smithcorona.com/
Right when I started talking about the fact that this boy in this role was child abuse, we got kicked off the server.
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
5,099 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7aaaMAcxirM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
The name Merk appears, a girl nicknamed "the Pusher", lots of double shawt symbolism, the WHO & Baseball Boy (BuildBackBetter) number 19". The boy, whose jersey means "happy spear" is stolen so they can extract his steam.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doctor_Sleep_(2019_film)
https://www.smithcorona.com/
Right when I started talking about the fact that this boy in this role was child abuse, we got kicked off the server.
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
5,099 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7aaaMAcxirM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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