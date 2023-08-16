Graceful Awakening: The Pleiadeans' Gentle Guidance in Humanity's Evolution

HUMANITY IS BEING ASSISTED WITH ALL THAT IS NEEDED FOR THIS EVOLUTIONARY PROCESS TO CONTINUE AS SMOOTHLY AS POSSIBLE AND WITH THE LEAST AMOUNT OF SUFFERING FOR EACH SOUL. THE PLEIADEANS ARE HERE TO SHOW YOU HOW TO DO IT LOVINGLY, GENTLY, AND GRACEFULLY.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.