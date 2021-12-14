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Warning to Parents by Dr Malone 2021-12-14
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243 views • December 30, 2021
Wake up to the lies you have been fed by our "loving" government.
Learn, read, investigate both sides of the story.
Read news from countries that have won over Covid.
Don't just swallow what the Mainstream media is feeding you.
Yes .. It takes some effort to use your BRAINS. How many shots will you need? What is the content of the vaccine? How many have already died or suffered blood clots? Why give shots to children when they are not in the high risk category?
Have you checked out how India, Japan and Indonesia overcame covid cases?
Have you seen children in convulsion/fits after the vaccination?
Playing Russian roulette with your child's life?
You are responsible for your children's lives. They innocently do what you do.
ARE YOU LEADING THEM TO BE SLAUGHEREED LIKE SHEEP?
W A K E U P M A L A Y S I A !!!
The fear around Covid is just to make you take the Vaccines.
Stop this tyranny by saying TAK NAK BOOSTER !!
Learn how to protect your family WITHOUT experimental vaccines.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgDqON47FmQ
Covid Q&A: Dr Shankara Chetty Says Mild Infections Tend To Develop Good Immunity | India Today
South Africa's story by Dr Shankara Chetty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhLD1P5nH30
Dr. Zelenko Discusses COVID-19 Outpatient Management
Dr Vladimir Zelenko treats covid with inexpensive regimens of medications.
And more... if you care to search !
Learn, read, investigate both sides of the story.
Read news from countries that have won over Covid.
Don't just swallow what the Mainstream media is feeding you.
Yes .. It takes some effort to use your BRAINS. How many shots will you need? What is the content of the vaccine? How many have already died or suffered blood clots? Why give shots to children when they are not in the high risk category?
Have you checked out how India, Japan and Indonesia overcame covid cases?
Have you seen children in convulsion/fits after the vaccination?
Playing Russian roulette with your child's life?
You are responsible for your children's lives. They innocently do what you do.
ARE YOU LEADING THEM TO BE SLAUGHEREED LIKE SHEEP?
W A K E U P M A L A Y S I A !!!
The fear around Covid is just to make you take the Vaccines.
Stop this tyranny by saying TAK NAK BOOSTER !!
Learn how to protect your family WITHOUT experimental vaccines.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgDqON47FmQ
Covid Q&A: Dr Shankara Chetty Says Mild Infections Tend To Develop Good Immunity | India Today
South Africa's story by Dr Shankara Chetty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhLD1P5nH30
Dr. Zelenko Discusses COVID-19 Outpatient Management
Dr Vladimir Zelenko treats covid with inexpensive regimens of medications.
And more... if you care to search !
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