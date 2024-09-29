UK Admits Out of Arms Since Last Year as West Attempts to Prolong Ukraine War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 29, 2024…
- Russian forces are surrounding Vugledar in southern Donbass;
- Western media admits Russian forces have accelerated their advance despite Ukraine's incursion into Kursk;
- US and UK admit stockpiles have been depleted, production cannot be ramped up, and even training enough Ukrainians is constrained;
References:
Reuters - Russian forces storming east Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, bloggers and media say (September 25, 2024):
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-forces-storming-ukrainian-town-vuhledar-bloggers-media-say-2024-09-24/
CNN - US military aid packages to Ukraine shrink amid concerns over Pentagon stockpiles (September 17, 2024):
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/17/politics/us-reducing-military-aid-packages-ukraine/index.html
US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (September 25, 2024):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3917590/biden-administration-announces-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/
US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces New Security Assistance Package for Ukraine (September 26, 2024):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3918523/biden-administration-announces-new-security-assistance-package-for-ukraine/
Times - UK weapon stockpiles ‘threadbare’ after arming Ukraine (September 25, 2024):
https://www.thetimes.com/uk/defence/article/ukraine-western-allies-almost-nothing-left-weapon-stockpiles-z5z5v0z5j
Reuters - US prepares $8 billion in arms aid packages for Zelenskiy visit, sources say (September 26, 2025):
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-prepares-8-billion-arms-aid-packages-zelenskiy-visit-sources-say-2024-09-25/
RUSI - Jamming JDAM: The Threat to US Munitions from Russian Electronic Warfare (June 2023):
https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/jamming-jdam-threat-us-munitions-russian-electronic-warfare
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/