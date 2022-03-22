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ВАКЦИНАЦИЯ ( иммунизация) - это пожизненый цифровой ID ( чип) и без него ни покупать ни продавать нельзя .
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2202 views • March 22, 2022
ПОДПИШИТЕСЬ ниже по ссылкам на каналы, чтобы узнать больше
Телеграм канал - Новости с библейской точки зрения https://t.me/joinchat/UzD0ouYbwPULpzaN
Основной Ютюб канал https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3O4GpX_qecyfMBjfXoC2Gg/videos
Телеграм канал - Новости с библейской точки зрения https://t.me/joinchat/UzD0ouYbwPULpzaN
Основной Ютюб канал https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3O4GpX_qecyfMBjfXoC2Gg/videos
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