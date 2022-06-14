Su-25 Assault Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Action over the Skies of Ukraine - 061422

131 views • June 14, 2022

◽️ After the combat sorties, engineers and technicians performed aircraft maintenance tasks and prepared aircraft for a second combat flight.

▫️Assault aircraft crews carried out missile strikes against military facilities and equipment of AFU units. Missile launches were carried out in pairs from low altitudes

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