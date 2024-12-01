Syrian intel officers interrogate captured terrorists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syrian intel officers captured the terrorists
Interrogation of terrorists:
- Is the Turkish army participating in hostilities?
- Yes.
- And the Turkish officers?
- Yes.
- Where are you from? ... Who pays you?
- Turkey.
- How much?
- In combat conditions 10 thousand lira per day.
- Were there any foreign fighters with you?
- Not with us.
- Were there foreigners in Sarakib?
- Most likely in the other direction.
- Are Uzbeks, Uighurs participating in the fight?
- Yes. They are fighting.
Adding:
The CIA and Pentagon have armed 21 out of 28 Syrian anti-government militias that Turkey has restructured into a mercenary "national army," according to the Turkish think tank SETA.
Many of these U.S.-backed groups took part in this week's assault on Aleppo.
SETA’s chart highlights U.S. sponsorship of Syrian anti-government militias now repurposed by Turkey as mercenaries.
Notably, many of these groups previously fought alongside Al-Qaeda, Nusra, and HTS in various coalitions.
Max Blumenthal of the Gray Zone, posted the chart:
https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1863105886773772760