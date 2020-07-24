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Spiritual experience in Weightlifting
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2 views • July 24, 2020
This is the first video in a series where I talk about my spiritual experiences.
In this video I describe an experience I had doing weightlifting.
Links:
Monroe Institute Hemi-Sync meditation:
https://www.monroeinstitute.org/products/hemi-sync-meditation
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In this video I describe an experience I had doing weightlifting.
Links:
Monroe Institute Hemi-Sync meditation:
https://www.monroeinstitute.org/products/hemi-sync-meditation
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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