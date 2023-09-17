Create New Account
高的中率を誇る不思議なアニメ
wakeup∞
31 Subscribers
94 views
Published a day ago

シンプソンの原作者による「フォーチュラマ」にはこんな描写があります。指向性エネルギー兵器（DEW）とワクチンとの関係を示す動画です。参考データとして共有いたします。

https://www.brighteon.com/01785395-a601-498b-86cb-a1c4b40be48a


5G基地設置業者：証言

https://www.brighteon.com/882444ef-14bb-4044-938b-3b5c50c5f8f9


https://twitter.com/Camille_Dyalan/status/1701567998543503614


cdcpcrebs

