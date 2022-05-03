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7grainsofsalt Gov & Pharmakeia (Bill Gates) will 'Work' Together! [02.05.2022]
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45 views • May 03, 2022
'All this will happen because your merchants were the nobility of the earth, because all the nations were deceived by your sorcery Pharmakeia'
- Rev 18:23
Bill Gates explaine how governments & pharmaceutical companies will work together. Enjoy the day!
My other channels *I will upload later* thanks! They are under other videos.
7grainsofsalt4 - First Lodge for women - https://youtu.be/F8hlLXR70iQ
7grainsofsalt5 - Crickey! Rotary Club Members - https://youtu.be/9x1ST1cjDMo
Bitchute - Dr Slaoui - https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0ylW23MSqk6/
Videos & Links used today'
Bill Gates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI9psCcP93M&;t=0s
1,328 Views may 2, 2022
7grainsofsalt 3
3.92K subscribers
https://youtu.be/I6acp7txkkc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
- Rev 18:23
Bill Gates explaine how governments & pharmaceutical companies will work together. Enjoy the day!
My other channels *I will upload later* thanks! They are under other videos.
7grainsofsalt4 - First Lodge for women - https://youtu.be/F8hlLXR70iQ
7grainsofsalt5 - Crickey! Rotary Club Members - https://youtu.be/9x1ST1cjDMo
Bitchute - Dr Slaoui - https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0ylW23MSqk6/
Videos & Links used today'
Bill Gates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI9psCcP93M&;t=0s
1,328 Views may 2, 2022
7grainsofsalt 3
3.92K subscribers
https://youtu.be/I6acp7txkkc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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