IS A DEADLIER PANDEMIC ON THE HORIZON?
Del BigTree at the HighWire


August 19, 2023


Virologist, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, joins Del for the first time in studio to revisit his “doomsday” prediction, and explain his extreme concern over new variants of SARS-CoV-2 driven by immune pressure through mass vaccination he fears could be deadly and highly virulent.


#GeertVandenBosschePhD #Geert #ImmuneEscape


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38xtlm-is-a-deadlier-pandemic-on-the-horizon.html

pandemicdel bigtreehighwiredoomsdaycovid-19covidsars-cov-2mass vaccinationvirologistnew variantsdr geert vanden bosschedeadlierimmune pressure

