❗️Russia's Minister of Defense declares Ukraine's losses to be almost 500,000 men.

Also said:

The number of liberated populated areas and square kilometers of territory in 2025 exceeds the figures of 2024 by a third - Russian Defense Minister Belousov

The effectiveness of Russian strikes is about 60%, which is significantly higher than the effectiveness of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks, Belousov stated.

He also said:

NATO's plans envisage achieving readiness for a military confrontation with Russia by 2030, Belousov stated.

NATO is increasing the operational speed of troop deployment to the eastern flank, for which it plans to introduce a "military Schengen".

NATO's annual budget will increase by more than 1.5 times, to 2.7 trillion dollars - Belousov

"This indicates NATO's preparation for a confrontation with Russia," - said the Russian Defense Minister.