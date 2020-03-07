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Why China's Social Credit System Is Worse Than You Think
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16 views • March 07, 2020
China’s new social credit system is still young and dis-unified, but the government’s plans for a ‘black mirror’-style system of numerical social credit is developing fast. Too low a score or too much debt could mean being barred from travel on planes or trains. High enough and you get discounts on hotels or better rates on a loan. This video is a deep dive into what we know so far about China’s Social Credit Score. In a previous video, I examined how China controls the internet, and this seems like the perfect sequel. Enjoy!
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