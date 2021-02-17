Socialist Purge - Re-Fund The Police

Left’s Great Stalinist Purge of All Our FreedomsIt began with Twitter shutting down Trump. Then Google & Apple shut off Parler and its owner and his family have had to go into hiding because of death threats from the left. Now Google and Apple are continuing their Great Stalinistic Purge of the Internet. They are shutting down any free speech they can under the pretense that anyone who voted for Trump is essentially now a terrorist. Minds was also an alternative Social Network and if anything allows free speech, they are now actively hunting them down. This is most definitely a global coup and we have to come to face the fact that not only was the election rigged, but it has also been an intended move toward authoritarianism because socialism can no longer be sustained. The vast majority will simply comply and that is the danger. How far do we go down this road of tyranny before there is push-back?Job discrimination: 1 in 5 won’t hire Trump supportersIt’s not legal in most cases, and certainly not right, but 1 in 5 left-leaning bosses “will not hire” supporters of President Trump, and huge majorities of hiring managers want to know the positions job candidates have on highly controversial issues including race and immigration, according to a sweeping new survey.What’s more, job seekers reluctant to cough up their views and positions in interviews can’t hide them because nearly all employers sift through social media posts, mostly Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, of those they are considering for jobs.Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officersMinneapolis is planning to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some City Council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department following George Floyd’s death.The City Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested. The department says it only has 638 officers available to work — roughly 200 fewer than usual. An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed, which included the burning of a police precinct.Minneapolis backtracks on defunding the PoliceWith spiking crime rates, slow 911 response times and police officers leaving the force in droves, Minneapolis’ defund-the-police movement has crashed into reality.Last week, Minneapolis said it will spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers after having 200 fewer police officers available to work than in recent years, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The police force began last year with 817 officers on the payroll, however, now have only 638 in their ranks in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulting protests.Children need to be in schoolThere's a wave of anti-intellectualism sweeping America. There are people across the country who deny evidence, invent their own facts, and live in their own fantasylands. We saw it in the Republicans who denied the reality of President Joe Biden's election victory, and see it now in the teachers unions that are shutting down schools and marring children's lives.What are the facts when it comes to covid-19 and schooling?Toyota’s Chief Says Electric Vehicles Are OverhypedToyota Motor Corp.’s leader criticized what he described as excessive hype over electric vehicles, saying advocates failed to consider the carbon emitted by generating electricity and the costs of an EV transition.Toyota President Akio Toyoda said Japan would run out of electricity in the summer if all cars were running on electric power. The infrastructure needed to support a fleet consisting entirely of EVs would cost Japan between ¥14 trillion and ¥37 trillion, the equivalent of $135 billion to $358 billion, he said.